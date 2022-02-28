Michigan State softball exits Florida with wins against Columbia, LIU and Jacksonville

Michigan State’s softball squad left Boca Raton, Florida this weekend with some smiles and a 3-2 record in those games.

On Friday, MSU left much to be desired, falling to Florida Atlantic by a score of 2-1. MSU’s Ashley Miller, who threw a perfect game earlier this season, struck out 12 hitters in her 6.1 innings and allowed one earned run. She still ended up taking the loss.

In the seven-inning game, FAU’s Lynn Gardner was awarded the win, allowing just the one unearned run. Michigan State had the lead going into the final frame, but couldn’t hold it together.

Game one on Saturday against Jacksonville resulted with a 9-1 victory for MSU. After a seven-run sixth inning, the game ended. Junior Sarah Ladd earned the win, pitching 5.2 innings and only allowing one hit and one earned run.

The Spartans suffered a loss in the rematch against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night. The score was 2-1, almost deja vu from the day before. Miller pitched another solid game, but gave up a walk-off unearned run to seal the victory for FAU.

Some fortune came Michigan State’s way on Sunday, which resulted in a sweep of both Columbia and Long Island.

Against Columbia, MSU freshman Macy Lee scored Jess Mabrey to give the Spartans an early 1-0 lead. That’s all Michigan State needed as it secured the win. Freshman Faith Guidry was awarded the win and Ladd was awarded the save.

Ladd got the win in the second game Sunday against Long Island, in which she pitched the final 7.1 innings, allowed four runs (three were unearned) and struck out eight batters.

Both teams were tied at 1-1 heading into extra innings. Michigan State erupted with three runs in the top of the eighth. Fifth-year senior Catie Ladd scored when senior Mackenzie Meech singled to center field. Later in the inning, Mabrey sent a shot to center, scoring sophomore Marissa Trivelpiece.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Long Island scored three runs to force a ninth inning.

At the top of the ninth, sophomore Alexis Barroso opened with a triple to right-center. Senior Kendall Kates was able to score from second base. Redshirt sophomore Janae Walsh hit a sacrifice fly to score in Barroso from third base.

With a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the ninth, Michigan State slammed the door to secure a victory. The Spartans left Florida happy after a 3-2 record this weekend. MSU improves to an overall 8-6 on the season.

Michigan State will spend spring break in the Carolinas, starting with a double-header against Elon and East Carolina this Friday, March 4. Between March 4 and March 13, MSU will play games against Elon, East Carolina, South Carolina, the University of North Carolina-Greensboro (UNCG) and Delaware State.