 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michigan State men’s basketball tied at No. 25 in Coaches Poll, receives votes in AP Poll

New, 1 comment
By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite the home upset of No. 4 Purdue on Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans dropped further in the Coaches Poll this week after getting blown out at Iowa last week. MSU is tied with Iowa at No. 25 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and dropped further in votes received in this week’s Associated Press Poll.

AP Poll

Full AP Results:

1. Gonzaga (46 first place votes)
2. Arizona
3. Baylor (4 first place votes)
4. Duke (1 first place votes)
5. Auburn
6. Kansas
7. Kentucky
8. Purdue Boilermakers
9. Providence
10. Wisconsin Badgers
11. Villanova
12. Texas Tech
13. Tennessee
T-14. Arkansas
T-14. Houston
16. USC
17. UCLA
18. Connecticut
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Illinois Fighting Illini
21. Texas
22. Murray State
23. Ohio State Buckeyes
24. Iowa Hawkeyes
25. Alabama

Others Receiving Votes:

Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State Spartans 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Gonzaga (20 first place votes)
  2. Duke (9 first place votes)
  3. Arizona
  4. Baylor (1 first place votes)
  5. Auburn (1 first place votes)
  6. Kentucky (1 first place votes)
  7. Kansas
  8. Providence
  9. Purdue Boilermakers
  10. Wisconsin Badgers
  11. Villanova
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Tennessee
  14. Houston
  15. Arkansas
  16. USC
  17. Illinois Fighting Illini
  18. UCLA
  19. Connecticut
  20. Saint Mary’s
  21. Texas
  22. Murray State
  23. Ohio State Buckeyes
  24. Alabama
  25. Iowa Hawkeyes

25. Michigan State Spartans

Others Receiving Votes:

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1.

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...