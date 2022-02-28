Despite the home upset of No. 4 Purdue on Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans dropped further in the Coaches Poll this week after getting blown out at Iowa last week. MSU is tied with Iowa at No. 25 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and dropped further in votes received in this week’s Associated Press Poll.
THANK YOU Spartan Nation for bringing the energy to the Breslin Center this weekend. Let's have a great week pic.twitter.com/cBDAbBbBio— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 28, 2022
AP Poll
Full AP Results:
1. Gonzaga (46 first place votes)
2. Arizona
3. Baylor (4 first place votes)
4. Duke (1 first place votes)
5. Auburn
6. Kansas
7. Kentucky
8. Purdue Boilermakers
9. Providence
10. Wisconsin Badgers
11. Villanova
12. Texas Tech
13. Tennessee
T-14. Arkansas
T-14. Houston
16. USC
17. UCLA
18. Connecticut
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Illinois Fighting Illini
21. Texas
22. Murray State
23. Ohio State Buckeyes
24. Iowa Hawkeyes
25. Alabama
Others Receiving Votes:
Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State Spartans 6, San Diego State 5, Marquette 4, Iowa State 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Full Coaches Poll Results:
- Gonzaga (20 first place votes)
- Duke (9 first place votes)
- Arizona
- Baylor (1 first place votes)
- Auburn (1 first place votes)
- Kentucky (1 first place votes)
- Kansas
- Providence
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Villanova
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Houston
- Arkansas
- USC
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- UCLA
- Connecticut
- Saint Mary’s
- Texas
- Murray State
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Alabama
- Iowa Hawkeyes
25. Michigan State Spartans
Others Receiving Votes:
Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1.
