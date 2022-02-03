Michigan State men’s tennis is undefeated heading to Western Michigan

Michigan State’s men’s tennis team has a lot to celebrate early in the 2022 season. Last weekend, MSU swept both Toledo (by a score of 4-3) and Bucknell (by a score of 7-0).

The Spartans started with a 10 a.m. matchup versus Toledo on Saturday, where MSU went 3-3 in singles matchups with freshman Max Sheldon, senior Carson Gates and sophomore Luke Baylis coming away with wins. MSU also swept in doubles matches, giving the Spartans the additional point, and the 4-3 victory.

A 6 p.m. matchup against Bucknell later that day was far more dominating for the Spartans, as every MSU player won their singles match. The only Bucknell victory came in the first doubles match: Nick Mueller and Michael Owen won by a score of 6-3 over Michigan State’s Jarreau Campbell and Nick Williams.

However, Baylis and senior Anthony Pero won their doubles match, while it took senior Josh Mukherjee and freshman Josh Portnoy seven advantage points to win their match. MSU would eventually pick up the 7-0 victory.

With the two wins last weekend, Michigan State moved to a perfect 6-0 record to begin the 2022 season. The Spartans have also defeated Virginia Tech (4-3), Eastern Illinois (7-0), Cleveland State (7-0) and IUPUI (6-1) this season.

This Saturday, Feb. 5, MSU heads to Kalamazoo to take on the 2-3 Western Michigan Broncos. WMU is currently riding a three-game slide. After getting off to a 2-0 start against Butler and Ferris State, the Broncos’ match against Notre Dame was postponed. Since then, it’s been all downhill for Western Michigan, with losses to Michigan, Memphis and Old Dominion.

It will be WMU’s first home match since playing Ferris State on Jan. 15.

To keep the good news coming, Michigan State now has the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in the country. It’s a program-best for MSU.

Excited to welcome a top 5 recruiting class IN THE NATION for 2022. Highest in program history. BIG things happening here in #BeastLansing! ‍♂️ #V4MSU #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/MGBhbHGHC3 — Michigan State Men’s Tennis (@MSU_MTennis) January 31, 2022

For fans who want to catch the action, MSU’s match against Western Michigan is this Saturday (Feb. 5) at 3 p.m. and takes place at WMU’s Sorensen Courts. Kalamazoo is just a quick drive down I-69 and I-94 for fans heading from East Lansing.