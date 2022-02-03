Date set for third annual Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll event

The third annual Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll event has been given an official date, and it will be the same day as Michigan State’s spring football game.

The official date is April 16, the morning of MSU’s annual spring game, which is the culmination of the Spartans’ spring schedule involving 15 practices.

We are so excited to announce that registration will be opening on Tuesday February 1st! And the new race date is Saturday, April 16th 2022! ‍♀️ We are so thrilled to be back on the day of spring football! We hope all of you are able to join us in East Lansing! #izzolegacy5k pic.twitter.com/vZkYX2viOn — The Izzo Legacy (@TheIzzoLegacy) January 24, 2022

It will be the third edition of the Izzo Legacy run, which has already raised more than $350,000 for local charities. This year, 13 charities will be involved. The event is put together by the Izzo Legacy, a nonprofit organization developed by Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe Izzo to give back to East Lansing and other mid-Michigan communities.

“Tom and I feel it’s important to give back to our community that has given us so much over the years,” Lupe Izzo said. “We know the generous work our selected charities do and the difficulties they have had over the last couple years.”

She adds, “We are so pleased to be able to hold this event on the day of the spring football game, as we originally intended.“

The event features a 5K run or walk, 5K roll, a three-fourths mile walk and roll, kids’ sprint, a half-mile children’s race and a virtual race option.

Those interested in running/waling/rolling can head to the event website. Each participant will be given a commemorative medal, Nike T-shirt and commemorative race bib, along with post-race food and beverage.