Men’s Basketball: No. 13 Michigan State at Rutgers Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans (17-4, 8-2) are in Piscataway this afternoon to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-9, 6-5) at the RAC Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Spartans came off a 20-day pause due to COVID-19 last season at Rutgers and the game result sure matched. Michigan State lost to Rutgers for the first time in program history, getting blown out 67-37 on Jan. 28, 2021.

Series History

  • Today’s game marks the 13th meeting all-time between the two programs.
  • Michigan State leads the all-time series 11-1.
  • The teams only played once prior to Rutgers joining the Big Ten, an 81-71 for Michigan State on Dec. 19, 1970. The win clinched the team championship at the Lobo Invitational in New Mexico for MSU.
  • MSU split games with Rutgers last season, winning in East Lansing and falling in Piscataway.
  • Tom Izzo is 10-1 in his career as head coach against Rutgers.

When: 4:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. CST

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena - Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: FS1
Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App
Announcers: Dave Sims (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Play-by-play: Will Tieman
Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 113 (Sirius), Channel 199 (XM), Channel 958 (SiriusXM App)

