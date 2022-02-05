The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans (17-4, 8-2) are in Piscataway this afternoon to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-9, 6-5) at the RAC Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Spartans came off a 20-day pause due to COVID-19 last season at Rutgers and the game result sure matched. Michigan State lost to Rutgers for the first time in program history, getting blown out 67-37 on Jan. 28, 2021.

First Saturday of February pic.twitter.com/siXB8FvC6I — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 5, 2022

Go Green!

Series History

Today’s game marks the 13th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 11-1.

The teams only played once prior to Rutgers joining the Big Ten, an 81-71 for Michigan State on Dec. 19, 1970. The win clinched the team championship at the Lobo Invitational in New Mexico for MSU.

MSU split games with Rutgers last season, winning in East Lansing and falling in Piscataway.

Tom Izzo is 10-1 in his career as head coach against Rutgers.

When: 4:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. CST

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena - Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: FS1

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Dave Sims (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 113 (Sirius), Channel 199 (XM), Channel 958 (SiriusXM App)

Go White!