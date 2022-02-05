The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans (17-4, 8-2) are in Piscataway this afternoon to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-9, 6-5) at
the RAC Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Spartans came off a 20-day pause due to COVID-19 last season at Rutgers and the game result sure matched. Michigan State lost to Rutgers for the first time in program history, getting blown out 67-37 on Jan. 28, 2021.
First Saturday of February pic.twitter.com/siXB8FvC6I— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 5, 2022
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 13th meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 11-1.
- The teams only played once prior to Rutgers joining the Big Ten, an 81-71 for Michigan State on Dec. 19, 1970. The win clinched the team championship at the Lobo Invitational in New Mexico for MSU.
- MSU split games with Rutgers last season, winning in East Lansing and falling in Piscataway.
- Tom Izzo is 10-1 in his career as head coach against Rutgers.
