Photo Gallery: Maryland at Michigan State Gymnastics Coverage from Feb. 5, 2022

The Michigan State Spartans gymnastics team picked up its first Big Ten Conference win of the 2022 season against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday night at the Jenison Field House. MSU improved to 5-2 overall on the campaign, securing the victory with a score of 196.875-195.950.

Michigan State set a new season-high score with the 196.875 mark, topping the previous high of 196.775 set in a loss against the Michigan Wolverines on Jan. 30. The Spartans also celebrated both Alumni Night and National Girls and Women In Sports Night on Saturday, with several alumni being honored after the meet.

MSU won all four title events at the meet: vault, bars, beam and floor. Ashley Hofelich won both the vault and floor events, Jori Jackard captured the bars for the Spartans and Gabrielle Stephen got the victory on the beam.

Marvin Hall, photographer for The Only Colors, was on hand at Jenison Field House to capture all of the moments of Michigan State’s impressive victory.

Check out Marvin’s gallery of 116 photos below.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.