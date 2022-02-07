The Michigan State Spartans dropped in the polls after a week of road games saw a close win at Maryland and a blowout loss at Rutgers. MSU dropped four spots in both polls this week. The Spartans check in at No. 17 in this week’s Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Checking in at #17 in this week's AP Poll pic.twitter.com/Roux3WVpBa — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 7, 2022

AP Poll

Full AP Results:

Others Receiving Votes:

Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana Hoosiers 11, Iowa Hawkeyes 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Gonzaga (18 first place votes) Auburn (14 first place votes) Purdue Boilermakers Kentucky Arizone Duke Houston Kansas Tecas Tech Baylor Providence UCLA Illinois Fighting Illini Wisconsin Badgers Villanova Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan State Spartans Tennessee Marquette Texas USC Saint Mary’s Connecticut Murray State Wake Forest

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State.

Others Receiving Votes:

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana Hoosiers 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2.