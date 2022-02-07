 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State men’s basketball drops to No. 17 in AP and Coaches Polls

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Michigan State v Rutgers Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans dropped in the polls after a week of road games saw a close win at Maryland and a blowout loss at Rutgers. MSU dropped four spots in both polls this week. The Spartans check in at No. 17 in this week’s Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

AP Poll

Full AP Results:

  1. Auburn (48 first place votes)
  2. Gonzaga (13)
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Arizona
  5. Kentucky
  6. Houston
  7. Duke
  8. Kansas
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Baylor
  11. Providence
  12. UCLA
  13. Illinois Fighting Illini
  14. Wisconsin Badgers
  15. Villanova
  16. Ohio State Buckeyes
  17. Michigan State Spartans
  18. Marquette
  19. Tennessee
  20. Texas
  21. USC
  22. Saint Mary’s
  23. Murray State
  24. Connecticut
  25. Xavier

Others Receiving Votes:

Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana Hoosiers 11, Iowa Hawkeyes 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Gonzaga (18 first place votes)
  2. Auburn (14 first place votes)
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Kentucky
  5. Arizone
  6. Duke
  7. Houston
  8. Kansas
  9. Tecas Tech
  10. Baylor
  11. Providence
  12. UCLA
  13. Illinois Fighting Illini
  14. Wisconsin Badgers
  15. Villanova
  16. Ohio State Buckeyes
  17. Michigan State Spartans
  18. Tennessee
  19. Marquette
  20. Texas
  21. USC
  22. Saint Mary’s
  23. Connecticut
  24. Murray State
  25. Wake Forest

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State.

Others Receiving Votes:

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana Hoosiers 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2.

