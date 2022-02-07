Michigan State lands commitment from 2023 three-star Texas quarterback Bo Edmundson

The Michigan State football program has landed another verbal commitment in the 2023 class, as three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson has pledged to the Spartans. Mel Tucker and his staff continue with their strong recruiting momentum with 2023 prospects.

Excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!! #SD4L pic.twitter.com/nC4VVWZwrB — Bo Edmundson (@BoEdmundson) February 7, 2022

Edmundson is out of Lake Travis High School, a powerhouse program in Austin, Texas. He is ranked as the No. 22 quarterback, No. 71 player in the talent rich state of Texas and No. 433 prospect overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Edmundson, listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, was originally offered by Michigan State back in May 2021. He attended MSU’s “Spartan Odyssey” junior day event in late January. Jay Johnson, Michigan State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was the primary recruiter for Edmundson, and he cited his “very good relationship” with Johnson as a big factor in his decision to choose the Spartans.

In addition to Michigan State, Edmundson had offers from Penn State, Purdue, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Kansas and others.

With Edmundson now added to the group, Michigan State currently has five verbal commitments in the 2023 class: four-star running back Kedrick Reescano (Texas), four-star tight end Brennan Parachek (Michigan), three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack Jr. (Michigan) and four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe (Iowa).