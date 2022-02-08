The No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (17-5, 8-3) return to the Breslin Center for three of the next four games after playing four of the last five on the road. To kick the homestand off, MSU welcomes the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers (18-4, 9-3) to East Lansing. After suffering a tough home loss to Northwestern last month, Michigan State defeated Wisconsin in Madison 86-74. The Spartans are coming off an even more brutal road loss this time to Rutgers.

B1G HOME GAME TONIGHT

Series History

Today’s game marks the 151st meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 84-66.

MSU is 50-15 all-time in East Lansing against UW.

The Spartans are 22-5 against the Badgers in the Breslin Center.

The home team has won 22 of the last 28 games in the series, with Wisconsin’s lone win in East Lansing coming on Christmas Day 2020.

Tom Izzo is 33-22 in his career as head coach against Wisconsin.

When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Breslin Center — East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 85 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

