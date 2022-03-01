The Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7) hit the road, or more exactly Interstate-96, to take on the heated rival Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-8). The trip marks the second time MSU basketball has made the drive following the original game’s postponement due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the Wolverine program. Michigan’s athletic department broke the news of the outbreak in the early hours of Jan. 8 with the original tip-off time set for 2:30 p.m.

Michigan fell to Illinois on Sunday 93-85 in Ann Arbor, the team’s third loss in the last five games games, while the Spartans upset No. 4 Purdue on Saturday in East Lansing. That victory snapped a three-game losing streak for MSU.

Michigan State put a beatdown on the Wolverines back on Jan. 29 in the teams’ first meeting, winning 83-67 in East Lansing. I hope nobody mistakes my word choice as a dig at Juwan Howard’s attempt to put a beatdown on the Wisconsin bench after his team’s loss in Madison on Feb. 20. As a result, the Michigan head coach remains suspended for tonight’s game. Instead, associate head coach Phil Martelli is filling in as interim head coach and will lead the Wolverines.

Series History

Today’s game marks the 190th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan leads the all-time series 102-87 (95-87 per the NCAA).

Michigan State leads the series in Big Ten play 70-64 (70-57 per the NCAA).

MSU has won six of the last eight meetings.

Tom Izzo is 31-19 (31-13 per the NCAA) in his career as head coach against Michigan.

When: 8:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. CST

Where: Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FS1

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 85 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), and Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

