 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Men’s Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan Game Thread

New, 452 comments

Should there be a basketball version of Paul Bunyan for this one?

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Nebraska v Michigan State Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7) hit the road, or more exactly Interstate-96, to take on the heated rival Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-8). The trip marks the second time MSU basketball has made the drive following the original game’s postponement due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the Wolverine program. Michigan’s athletic department broke the news of the outbreak in the early hours of Jan. 8 with the original tip-off time set for 2:30 p.m.

Michigan fell to Illinois on Sunday 93-85 in Ann Arbor, the team’s third loss in the last five games games, while the Spartans upset No. 4 Purdue on Saturday in East Lansing. That victory snapped a three-game losing streak for MSU.

Michigan State put a beatdown on the Wolverines back on Jan. 29 in the teams’ first meeting, winning 83-67 in East Lansing. I hope nobody mistakes my word choice as a dig at Juwan Howard’s attempt to put a beatdown on the Wisconsin bench after his team’s loss in Madison on Feb. 20. As a result, the Michigan head coach remains suspended for tonight’s game. Instead, associate head coach Phil Martelli is filling in as interim head coach and will lead the Wolverines.

Series History

  • Today’s game marks the 190th meeting all-time between the two programs.
  • Michigan leads the all-time series 102-87 (95-87 per the NCAA).
  • Michigan State leads the series in Big Ten play 70-64 (70-57 per the NCAA).
  • MSU has won six of the last eight meetings.
  • Tom Izzo is 31-19 (31-13 per the NCAA) in his career as head coach against Michigan.

Go Green!

When: 8:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. CST

Where: Crisler Center - Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FS1
Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Donny Marshall (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Play-by-play: Will Tieman
Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 85 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), and Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

Go White!

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...