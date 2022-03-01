Marcus Bingham Jr. breaks the Michigan State program record for career blocks

Michigan State senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. entered Tuesday’s away matchup versus the Michigan Wolverines with 153 career blocks. Bingham recorded two blocks this past Saturday in MSU’s 68-65 upset victory over the then No. 4-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, which tied him with Xavier Tillman — his former teammate — for the Michigan State men’s basketball program record for career blocked shots.

Now, Bingham holds the program record for blocks all by himself with 154. Against Michigan on Tuesday, Bingham recorded one block in the first half to break the Michigan State blocked shots record and moves into sole possession of first place in the MSU history books.

MARCUS BINGHAM JR.



Our all-time block leader pic.twitter.com/TX93r9DUOg — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 2, 2022

Bingham has now recorded a career-high 63 blocks during the 2021-2022 season. He averages 2.3 blocks per game, which ranks third in the Big Ten behind only Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, who both average 2.5 per game.

Overall this season, Bingham averages 8.9 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.85 steals per game and the aforementioned 2.3 blocks per game — all of which are career-highs. He also shoots 54.7 percent from the floor overall, 36 percent from three-point range and 75.9 percent from the free-throw-line.

Bingham recorded a career-high seven blocks against Loyola Chicago on Nov. 24 at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

This is quite the accomplishment for Bingham, who has played in 111 career games as a Spartan.