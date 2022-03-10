The Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9) take on the Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13) for the third time this season and second time in the past five days in the Big Ten Tournament’s second round this evening. Michigan State defeated Maryland in College Park 65-63 on Feb. 1 and again defeated the Terps 77-67 on senior day in East Lansing this past Sunday, March 6.

Go Green!

Series History

Today’s game marks the 20th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 12-8.

MSU is 4-3 against Maryland on a neutral court.

Tom Izzo is 11-8 in his career as head coach against Maryland.

When: 6:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. CST

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Andy Katz (floor)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 84 (Sirius/XM/SiriusXM App)

Go White!