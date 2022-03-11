The No. 7-seeded Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9) take on the second-seeded Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5) for the third time this season in the Big Ten Tournament’s quarterfinals this evening. The Spartans defeated Wisconsin 86-74 in Madison on Jan. 21, but the Badgers returned the favor in East Lansing with a 70-62 victory on Feb. 8.
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 152nd meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 84-67.
- MSU is 6-4 against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.
- Tom Izzo is 33-23 in his career as head coach against Wisconsin.
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Wisconsin Game Info:
When: Friday, March 11, 6:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. CST
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: Big Ten Network
Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Andy Katz (floor)
Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Play-by-play: Will Tieman
Analyst: Matt Steigenga
Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.
Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 84 (Sirius/XM/SiriusXM App)
