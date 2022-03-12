The No. 7-seeded Michigan State Spartans (22-11, 13-9) have advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals today and will face the No. 3-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (26-6, 15-6) today following the Indiana-Iowa game. Michigan State defeated Purdue in the lone matchup between the two teams during the regular season.
#B1G SEMIFINALS ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mlTF8DqFYc— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 12, 2022
Go Green!
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 129th meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Purdue leads the all-time series 72-56.
- Purdue has won four of the last five games in the series, and seven of the last 11 contests
- Tom Izzo is 27-20 in his career as head coach against Purdue.
