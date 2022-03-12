 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Men’s Basketball: Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Tournament Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
The No. 7-seeded Michigan State Spartans (22-11, 13-9) have advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals today and will face the No. 3-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (26-6, 15-6) today following the Indiana-Iowa game. Michigan State defeated Purdue in the lone matchup between the two teams during the regular season.

Series History

  • Today’s game marks the 129th meeting all-time between the two programs.
  • Purdue leads the all-time series 72-56.
  • Purdue has won four of the last five games in the series, and seven of the last 11 contests
  • Tom Izzo is 27-20 in his career as head coach against Purdue.

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Purdue game info:

When: 25 minutes after the conclusion of game one, approximately 4:00 p.m. EST

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Play-by-play: Will Tieman
Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

