Michigan State Men’s Basketball: No. 7-seed Spartans to play No. 10-seed Davidson in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan State men’s basketball team is going dancing for the 24th consecutive year. The Spartans received a No. 7-seed in the West Region and will face No. 10-seed Davidson in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64.

The game is scheduled to be played on Friday, March 18 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tip-off time is still to be announced.

March is ON.



Michigan State enters the matchup with a 22-12 overall record after earning two wins in the Big Ten Tournament. Davidson has an overall record of 27-6 and most recently lost against Richmond in the championship game of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Sunday. The Wildcats won the A-10 regular season title with a 15-3 conference record.

Of course, the big storyline in this game will be Davidson guard Foster Loyer, who played for Tom Izzo and Michigan State for three seasons from 2018 through 2021. Loyer served as a team captain for the Spartans during the 2020-2021 season. He played in 86 career games with MSU, averaging 2.6 points per game.

This season, Loyer has started nearly every game for Davidson, averaging 16.4 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The winner of the Davidson/Michigan State contest will play the winner of the No. 2-seed Duke versus No. 15-seed Cal State Fullerton matchup in the Round of 32.

The No. 1-seed in the West Region went to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The full West Region bracket is as follows:

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers OR No. 11 Notre Dame

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

For the complete tournament bracket, visit ncaa.com.