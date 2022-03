On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

ITS AN ALL MICHIGAN STATE HOOPS EPISODE YOU FILTHY ANIMALS

(0-24) Big Ten Tournament Recap: Not bad! Probably got MSU off the No. 8-line, which is good.

(24-49) MSU NCAA PREVIEW: It just had to be Foster Loyer. Oh yeah, it also just had to be Coach K.

(49-FIN) DUDE WATCH + B1G NCAA PREVIEW: Over under 2.5 Sweet 16 teams from the B1G?