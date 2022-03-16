Tre Holloman, a four-star point guard who signed with Michigan State’s 2022 class, has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Minnesota.

Congrats to our guy @jiggyTrawww on being named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/YXqAQi8dnY — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 16, 2022

Holloman, listed at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, plays his high school ball at Cretin-Derham Hall in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He put together an incredibly impressive senior season, averaging 18.8 points, 10.4 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

As of the time of his selection as Gatorade Player of the Year, Holloman has helped lead the Raiders to a 17-10 record and a berth in the Class AAAA, Region 4 sectional semifinals.

Holloman is also a three-time all-state selection and is one of just three players in Minnesota state history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 600 assists and 400 steals in the state’s highest classification (AAAA).

In November of 2021, Holloman and four-star power forward/center Jaxon Kohler signed with Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

Last year, Michigan State’s 2021 signees Max Christie (Illinois) and Pierre Brooks II (Michigan) also earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors.