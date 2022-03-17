Michigan State Spartans vs Davidson Wildcats: How to watch the Round of 64 matchup

The No. 7-seeded Michigan State Spartans make the program’s 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance on Friday night when the team takes the court against the No. 10-seeded Davidson Wildcats of the Atlantic 10 Conference. The matchup will mark the first ever contest between the two programs.

Davidson won the regular season A-10 Conference title, but fell in the conference tournament final to the Richmond Spiders. While the matchup will be between two programs who have never played one another, it will feature former Michigan State point guard Foster Loyer on the Davidson roster.

Michigan State’s streak of 24-straight NCAA Tournaments is a Big Ten record and is also tied for the third-longest in NCAA history (Kansas, 32, 1990-2022; North Carolina, 27, 1975-2001; Duke, 24, 1996-2019). The Spartans’ streak is also the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Kansas’ 32. Head Coach Tom Izzo’s 24 consecutive appearances is also tied with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski for the most by a single coach in NCAA history.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament also marks the 35th appearance by MSU in program history, and the Spartans post a 69-33 record overall, led by Izzo’s 52-21 record in the NCAA Tournament and eight Final Fours, along with the 2000 national title.

You can find all the information for how to watch, listen, or stream below, along with important information for any fans planning to attend the game in-person.

No. 10 Davidson Wildcats (27-6-2, 15-3 A-10) vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (22-12, 11-9 B1G)

When: 9:40 p.m. EST/8:40 p.m. CST

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, South Carolina

TV: CBS

Online Broadcast: CBS Live TV Stream

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill/Tracy Wolfson

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

