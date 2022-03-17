Michigan State baseball’s Mitch Jebb named Big Ten Player of the Week

Michigan State sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb has had an outstanding season this year. In fact, he has hit safely in every game so far during the 2022 campaign, putting his hitting streak up to 21-straight games going back to 2021.

It’s the second Big Ten honor that an MSU player has been awarded this month. Pitcher Ryan Szczepaniak was named as Big Ten Freshman of the Week recently.

Against Cincinnati, Jebb had two home runs, including a walk-off to lift MSU over the Bearcats, 10-8. He finished the game 3-for-4 with four RBIs. This past weekend at the First Pitch Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina, Jebb was 7-for-17 in total, good for a batting average of .412. He also doubled in the second game against Western Carolina.

Michigan State won two of its three games at the First Pitch Invitational, defeating Cincinnati and Western Carolina, but losing to Kansas. The Spartans currently stand at 7-7 overall on the year.

Jebb’s 21-game hitting streak is the third-longest by an MSU player in the last 20 seasons.

The Spartans’ home opener is this weekend against Houston Baptist. MSU’s first game will be Friday at 1:05 p.m., while the contests on Saturday and Sunday will both have first pitches at 1:05 p.m. as well. All times are Eastern and subject to change based on weather. Sunday is looking great in East Lansing, but there may be rain coming on Friday and Saturday.