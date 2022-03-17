Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker expected to play versus Davidson

Prior to Michigan State’s open practice on Thursday, head coach Tom Izzo revelaed that point guard Tyson Walker would be available to play versus Davidson in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.

How much he will actually be able to play during the contest remains a question mark, though.

Tyson Walker will play vs. Davidson, Tom Izzo said. Unsure how long and at what level. — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) March 17, 2022

Walker injured his ankle in the early stages of the Spartans’ Big Ten Tournament semifinal game against Purdue, and was unable to compete for the remainder of the contest. After the game, Izzo said he wasn’t sure if Walker would be able to play in the NCAA Tournament. It appears the swelling went down and Walker is feeling better.

The Spartans are set to take on Davidson Friday night at 9:40 PM in Greenville, South Carolina. Though his stats may not indicate it, Walker has played a pivotal role for Michigan State down the stretch of the season. During the Big Ten Tournament, Walker hit key shots against Maryland and Wisconsin to help the Green and White earn victories.

On the season, Walker is averaging 8.1 points and 4.3 assists per game. He is shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 49.3 percent from beyond the arc.