Davidson vs. Michigan State NCAA Tournament Game Thread

The No. 7-seeded Michigan State Spartans (22-12, 11-9) take on the 10th-seeded Davidson Wildcats (27-6, 15-3) tonight in Greenville, South Carolina in the Round of 64 in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Spartans are making the team’s 24th-straight appearance in the NCAA while Davidson it making its first since 2018 and 15th overall in program history.

There is plenty of other tournament action going on today as well, so feel free to use this thread to comment on other games.

Go Green!

Series History

Today’s game marks the first ever meeting between the two programs.

Michigan State is making its 35th appearance in the NCAA Tournament with a record of 69-33 (.676) in its previous 34 tournaments.

The Spartans’ .676 winning percentage is the eighth-best all-time in NCAA Tournament play, while the program’s 69 total victories rank sixth all-time.

Izzo 24-straight appearances now tie him with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski for the most consecutive by a head coach, and Izzo holds the longest active streak by a head coach in the nation.

The 24-year streak is the longest in Big Ten history by a head coach and the third-longest in NCAA history.

Michigan State is 22-8 in opening games, including 22-7 in the Round of 64, since the tournament expanded in 1985.

Tom Izzo is 17-5 in the Round of 64 in his career as head coach at Michigan State.

No. 10 Davidson Wildcats vs No. 7 Michigan State Game Info:

When: Friday, March 18, 9:40 p.m. EDT/8:40 p.m. CDT

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, South Carolina

TV: CBS

Online Broadcast: CBS Live TV Stream

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 38 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 85 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

Go White!