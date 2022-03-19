Here is an open thread available all day for anyone watching NCAA Tournament action. Catch the full schedule of the Women’s second day Round of 64, Men’s first day Round of 32 and Men’s NIT games for today below. Please keep it clean in the comments as well.

On a side note, Go American University Eagles! My spouse happens to work for the opponent of Michigan today and, as if I needed any more reason than I already have to do so, I will be rooting hard against the Lady Wolverines today!

Saturday Women’s Round of 64 Schedule ﻿Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City ﻿Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City No. 9 Kansas State No. 8 Washington State 11:30 AM ESPN2 Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, NC No. 15 Mercer No. 2 Uconn 1:00 PM ABC Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT No. 11 Villanova No. 6 BYU 1:00 PM ESPNEWS Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI No. 14 Charlotte No. 3 Indiana 1:30 PM ESPN2 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN No. 16 Longwood No. 1 NC State 2:00 PM ESPN Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, NC No. 11 Missouri St No. 6 Ohio State 2:30 PM ESPNU Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA No. 13 Buffalo No. 34 Tennessee 3:00 PM ABC Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN No. 14 American University No. 3 Michigan 3:30 PM ESPN2 Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI No. 10 Florida No. 7 UCF 3:30 PM ESPNEWS Gampel Pavilion Storrs, CT No. 11 Princeton No. 6 Kentucky 4:00 PM ESPN Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN No. 14 Jackson State No. 3 LSU 5:00 PM ESPNU Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA No. 12 Belmont No. 5 Oregon 5:30 PM ESPN2 McKale Center Tuscon, AZ No. 12 Stephen F. Austin No. 5 North Carolina 7:30 PM ESPNEWS McKale Center Tuscon, AZ No. 12 Umass No. 5 Notre Dame 7:30 PM ESPN2 Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK No. 13 UNLV No. 4 Arizona 10:00 PM ESPN2 McKale Center Tuscon, AZ No. 13 IUPUI No. 4 Oklahoma 10:00 PM ESPNU Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK

Saturday Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 Schedule ﻿Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City ﻿Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City No. 1 Baylor No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 PM CBS Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX No. 1 Kansas No. 9 Creighton 2:40 PM CBS Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX No. 3 Tennessee No. 11 Michigan 5:15 PM CBS Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN No. 4 Providence No. 12 Richmond 6:10 PM TNT Keybank Center Buffalo, NY No. 4 UCLA No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 PM TBS Moda Center Portland, OR No. 7 Murray State No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 PM CBS Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN No. 4 Arkansas No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 PM TNT Keybank Center Buffalo, NY No. 1 Gonzaga No. 9 Memphis 9:40 PM TBS Moda Center Portland, OR

Just one Big Ten team is competing in action for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament today. It is highly unlikely anyone frequenting this website is rooting for that team, however.

Saturday NIT Second Round Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City Oregon Texas A&M 12:00 PM ESPN Reed Arena College Station, TX VCU Wake Forest 4:00 PM ESPN+ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC Northern Iowa BYU 9:00 PM ESPN+ Marriott Center Provo, UT

No Big Ten teams earned a bid to this year’s men’s NIT for 2022. However, at least one team is still in action in the NIT that should have earned a NCAA Tournament bid over the lone Big Ten team playing today.