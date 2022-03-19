Here is an open thread available all day for anyone watching NCAA Tournament action. Catch the full schedule of the Women’s second day Round of 64, Men’s first day Round of 32 and Men’s NIT games for today below. Please keep it clean in the comments as well.
On a side note, Go American University Eagles! My spouse happens to work for the opponent of Michigan today and, as if I needed any more reason than I already have to do so, I will be rooting hard against the Lady Wolverines today!
Saturday Women’s Round of 64 Schedule
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|No. 9 Kansas State
|No. 8 Washington State
|11:30 AM
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Coliseum
|Raleigh, NC
|No. 15 Mercer
|No. 2 Uconn
|1:00 PM
|ABC
|Gampel Pavilion
|Storrs, CT
|No. 11 Villanova
|No. 6 BYU
|1:00 PM
|ESPNEWS
|Crisler Center
|Ann Arbor, MI
|No. 14 Charlotte
|No. 3 Indiana
|1:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
|Bloomington, IN
|No. 16 Longwood
|No. 1 NC State
|2:00 PM
|ESPN
|Reynolds Coliseum
|Raleigh, NC
|No. 11 Missouri St
|No. 6 Ohio State
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Baton Rouge, LA
|No. 13 Buffalo
|No. 34 Tennessee
|3:00 PM
|ABC
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|Knoxville, TN
|No. 14 American University
|No. 3 Michigan
|3:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Crisler Center
|Ann Arbor, MI
|No. 10 Florida
|No. 7 UCF
|3:30 PM
|ESPNEWS
|Gampel Pavilion
|Storrs, CT
|No. 11 Princeton
|No. 6 Kentucky
|4:00 PM
|ESPN
|Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
|Bloomington, IN
|No. 14 Jackson State
|No. 3 LSU
|5:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|Baton Rouge, LA
|No. 12 Belmont
|No. 5 Oregon
|5:30 PM
|ESPN2
|McKale Center
|Tuscon, AZ
|No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
|No. 5 North Carolina
|7:30 PM
|ESPNEWS
|McKale Center
|Tuscon, AZ
|No. 12 Umass
|No. 5 Notre Dame
|7:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Lloyd Noble Center
|Norman, OK
|No. 13 UNLV
|No. 4 Arizona
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|McKale Center
|Tuscon, AZ
|No. 13 IUPUI
|No. 4 Oklahoma
|10:00 PM
|ESPNU
|Lloyd Noble Center
|Norman, OK
Saturday Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 Schedule
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|No. 1 Baylor
|No. 8 North Carolina
|12:10 PM
|CBS
|Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, TX
|No. 1 Kansas
|No. 9 Creighton
|2:40 PM
|CBS
|Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, TX
|No. 3 Tennessee
|No. 11 Michigan
|5:15 PM
|CBS
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis, IN
|No. 4 Providence
|No. 12 Richmond
|6:10 PM
|TNT
|Keybank Center
|Buffalo, NY
|No. 4 UCLA
|No. 5 Saint Mary's
|7:10 PM
|TBS
|Moda Center
|Portland, OR
|No. 7 Murray State
|No. 15 Saint Peter's
|7:45 PM
|CBS
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis, IN
|No. 4 Arkansas
|No. 12 New Mexico State
|8:40 PM
|TNT
|Keybank Center
|Buffalo, NY
|No. 1 Gonzaga
|No. 9 Memphis
|9:40 PM
|TBS
|Moda Center
|Portland, OR
Just one Big Ten team is competing in action for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament today. It is highly unlikely anyone frequenting this website is rooting for that team, however.
Saturday NIT Second Round
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Oregon
|Texas A&M
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Reed Arena
|College Station, TX
|VCU
|Wake Forest
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Northern Iowa
|BYU
|9:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Marriott Center
|Provo, UT
No Big Ten teams earned a bid to this year’s men’s NIT for 2022. However, at least one team is still in action in the NIT that should have earned a NCAA Tournament bid over the lone Big Ten team playing today.
