Michigan State Spartans vs. Duke Blue Devils: How to watch Round of 32 matchup

The No. 7-seeded Michigan State Spartans have advanced to the Round of 32, following the team’s 74-73 victory over Davidson on Friday night, and will face the No. 2-seeded Duke Blue Devils on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.

The game will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the two programs in the NCAA Tournament, which is the second-most all-time between any two programs. Only Kentucky-Marquette at 10 matchups features more games between any two programs in the tournament’s history.

Even more impressive is the fact that all seven of those meetings between MSU and Duke have happened since 1994, and six have been between the two Hall of Fame head coaches, Tom Izzo and Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke defeated the No. 15-seeded Cal Sate Fullerton Titans on Friday by a final score of 78-61 in the Round of 64 matchup. The Blue Devils currently sit at 29-6 overall and won the regular season ACC regular season title with a 16-4 conference record before falling to Virginia Tech 82-67 in the ACC Tournament final last Saturday.

We've got your Sunday plans pic.twitter.com/QaNA7I6qSg — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 19, 2022

You can find all the information for how to watch, listen or stream below, along with important information for any fans planning to attend the game in-person.

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (23-12, 11-9 B1G regular season) vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (29-6, 16-4 ACC regular season)

When: 5:15 p.m. EDT/4:15 p.m. CDT

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, South Carolina

TV: CBS

Online Broadcast: CBS Live TV Stream

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 38 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

