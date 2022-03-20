The No. 7-seeded Michigan State Spartans (23-12) take on the No. 2-seeded Duke Blue Devils (29-6) this afternoon in Greenville, South Carolina in the Round of 32 in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Spartans continue the team’s 24th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. while Duke has returned to the tournament for the first time after snapping its own 24-straight appearances streak by missing the tournament last year.

There is plenty of other tournament action going on today as well, so feel free to use this thread to comment on other games going on prior to tip-off for MSU-Duke.

Series History

Today’s game marks the 18th meeting all-time between the two programs.

The Blue Devils hold the all-time series lead 13-4 over the Spartans, including a 4-2 lead in NCAA Tournament games

Michigan State has won two of the last three meetings, including the most recent NCAA Tournament matchup in the 2019 Elite Eight game in Washington, D.C.

The Spartans have advanced to 23 Round of 32 matchups since 1985 when the tournament expanded to 64 teams. MSU is 16-6 in those games, including a 14-3 mark under Tom Izzo.

Izzo is 23-6 in the second game of a NCAA Tournament weekend in his career as head coach at Michigan State, with five of the six losses coming to No. 1 seeds or the eventual National Champions.

Duke under head coach Mike Krzyzewski has typically been Izzo’s Achilles’ heel, however, with Izzo holding a 3-12 all-time record against Coach K and Duke.

"That's kind of what you live for in this job. We're excited to be here. We understand the task at hand, and yet we're looking forward to the challenge." pic.twitter.com/eESjkQcK7Q — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 20, 2022

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils Game Info:

When: Sunday, March 20, 5:15 p.m. EDT/4:15 p.m. CDT

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, South Carolina

TV: CBS

Online Broadcast: CBS Live TV Stream

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 38 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 134 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

