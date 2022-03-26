Academic All-Big Ten honors for Michigan State winter athletes announced

Earlier this week, 66 of Michigan State’s winter athletes earned All-Big Ten honors from the conference.

To be eligible, athletes must be on a varsity team, enrolled full-time (at least 12 credits per semester) for a minimum of 12 months and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Some of the honorees include MSU men’s basketball’s Gabe Brown, Joey Hauser and Malik Hall; MSU hockey’s Powell Connor, Dennis Cesana and Drew DeRidder; MSU women’s basketball’s Nia Clouden, Jayla James and Julia Ayrault; MSU gymnastics’ Sydney Ewing, Nyah Smith and Lea Mitchell; MSU wrestling’s Cameron Caffey, Caleb Fish and Jake Tucker.

Mitchell earned a perfect 4.0 GPA, as did Michigan State hockey’s Pierce Charleson.

The full list can be found below.

Name, Sport (Major)

Gabe Brown, Men’s Basketball (Sport Coaching & Leadership)

Malik Hall, Men’s Basketball (Communication)

Joey Hauser, Men’s Basketball (Sport Coaching & Leadership)

A.J. Hoggard, Men’s Basketball (Advertising Management)

Steven Izzo, Men’s Basketball (Advertising Management)

Julius Marble II, Men’s Basketball (Civil Engineering)

Mady Sissoko, Men’s Basketball (Sociology)

Dennis Cesana, Hockey (Advertising Management)

Pierce Charleson, Hockey (Advertising Management)

Powell Connor, Hockey (Business)

Drew DeRidder, Hockey (Applied Engineering Sciences)

Cal Dybicz, Hockey (Business)

Aiden Gallacher, Hockey (Environmental Studies & Sustainability)

Adam Goodsir, Hockey (Kinesiology)

Kyle Haskins, Hockey (Human Capital and Society)

A.J. Hodges, Hockey (Business)

Jagger Joshua, Hockey (Psychology)

Christian Krygier, Hockey (Agribusiness Management)

Mitchell Mattson, Hockey (Packaging)

Jon Mor, Hockey (Advertising Management)

Nicolas Müller, Hockey (Kinesiology)

Nash Nienhuis, Hockey (Advertising Management)

Josh Nodler, Hockey (Computer Science)

Kristof Papp, Hockey (Business)

Julia Ayrault, Women’s Basketball (Education)

Nia Clouden, Women’s Basketball (Advertising and Public Relations)

Laurel Jacqmain, Women’s Basketball (Global Health)

Jayla James, Women’s Basketball (Human Development and Family Studies)

Moira Joiner, Women’s Basketball (Human Resource Management)

Tory Ozment, Women’s Basketball (Kinesiology)

Taiyier Parks, Women’s Basketball (Public Relations)

Alisia Smith, Women’s Basketball (Criminal Justice)

Sydney Ewing, Gymnastics (Advertising Management)

Baleigh Garcia, Gymnastics (Kinesiology)

Naomi German, Gymnastics (Business)

Sydney Hayashi, Gymnastics (Kinesiology)

Ashley Hofelich, Gymnastics (Finance)

Jori Jackard, Gymnastics (Psychology)

Giana Kalefe, Gymnastics (Advertising Management)

Lea Mitchell, Gymnastics (Journalism)

Alaina Raybon, Gymnastics (Journalism)

Nyah Smith, Gymnastics (Human Capital and Society)

Alyssa Wiedeman, Gymnastics (Dietetics)

Colton Blaha, Wrestling (Interdisciplinary Studies in Social Sciences)

Cameron Caffey, Wrestling (Computer Engineering)

Wyatt Cool, Wrestling (Marketing)

Skyler Crespo, Wrestling (Advertising Management)

Joe Eisho, Wrestling (Finance)

Caleb Fish, Wrestling (Human Capital and Society)

Jordan Hamdan, Wrestling (Human Capital and Society)

Cole Hansen, Wrestling (Interdisciplinary Studies in Social Sciences)

Miles Hoey, Wrestling (Communication)

Nathan Jimenez, Wrestling (Food Industry Management)

Manny Laguna, Wrestling (Criminal Justice)

Marty Larkin, Wrestling (Kinesiology)

Tristan Lujan, Wrestling (Political Science -Prelaw)

Layne Malczewski, Wrestling (Human Capital and Society)

Cameron Monzadeh, Wrestling (Political Science -Prelaw)

Stone Moscovic, Wrestling (Communication)

Blake Noonan, Wrestling (Biochemistry & Molecular Biology)

Christian Rebottaro, Wrestling (Sport Coaching and Leadership)

Chase Saldate, Wrestling (Communication)

Julian Saldana, Wrestling (Sport Coaching and Leadership)

Jeremy Sarter, Wrestling (Kinesiology)

Jake Tucker, Wrestling (Sport Coaching and Leadership)

Brad Wilton, Wrestling (Communication)

For more, visit msuspartans.com.