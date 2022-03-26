NCAA Tournament Weekend Open Thread

Purdue head coach Matt Painter does peak Painter things against this year’s Cinderella, Saint Peter’s, and thus the final Big Ten team is gone. However, there are still plenty of Big Ten women’s teams in the tournament as of Saturday.
Feel free to use this weekend open thread to follow all the action in the tourney, which includes the Elite Eight round.
Saturday Action
Saturday Women’s Sweet 16 Action
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|No. 5 Notre Dame
|No. 1 NC State
|11:30 AM
|ESPN
|Total Mortgage Arena
|Bridgeport, CT
|No. 3 Indiana
|No. 2 Uconn
|2:00 PM
|ESPN
|Total Mortgage Arena
|Bridgeport, CT
|No. 4 Tennessee
|No. 1 Louisville
|4:00 PM
|ESPN2
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|Witchita, KS
|No. 10 South Dakota
|No. 3 Michigan
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|Witchita, KS
Saturday Men’s Elite Eight
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|No. 5 Houston
|No. 2 Villanova
|6:09 PM
|TBS
|AT&T Center
|San Antonio, TX
|No. 4 Arkansas
|No. 2 Duke
|8:49 PM
|TBS
|Chase Center
|San Francisco, CA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sunday Action
Sunday Men’s Elite Eight
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|No. 10 Miami
|No. 1 Kansas
|2:20 PM
|CBS
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
|No. 15 Saint Peter's
|No. 8 North Carolina
|5:05 PM
|CBS
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia, PA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sunday Women’s Elite Eight
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|Home
|Away
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Arena
|City
|No. 10 Creighton
|No. 1 South Carolina
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Greensboro, NC
|No. 2 Texas
|No. 1 Stanford
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|Spokane Arena
|Spokane, WA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loading comments...