NCAA Tournament Weekend Open Thread

Purdue head coach Matt Painter does peak Painter things against this year’s Cinderella, Saint Peter’s, and thus the final Big Ten team is gone. However, there are still plenty of Big Ten women’s teams in the tournament as of Saturday.

Feel free to use this weekend open thread to follow all the action in the tourney, which includes the Elite Eight round.

Saturday Action

Saturday Women’s Sweet 16 Action Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City No. 5 Notre Dame No. 1 NC State 11:30 AM ESPN Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT No. 3 Indiana No. 2 Uconn 2:00 PM ESPN Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT No. 4 Tennessee No. 1 Louisville 4:00 PM ESPN2 INTRUST Bank Arena Witchita, KS No. 10 South Dakota No. 3 Michigan 6:30 PM ESPN2 INTRUST Bank Arena Witchita, KS

Saturday Men’s Elite Eight Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City No. 5 Houston No. 2 Villanova 6:09 PM TBS AT&T Center San Antonio, TX No. 4 Arkansas No. 2 Duke 8:49 PM TBS Chase Center San Francisco, CA

Sunday Action

Sunday Men’s Elite Eight Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City No. 10 Miami No. 1 Kansas 2:20 PM CBS United Center Chicago, IL No. 15 Saint Peter's No. 8 North Carolina 5:05 PM CBS Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA