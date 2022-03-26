Michigan State men’s basketball’s Gabe Brown to declare for NBA Draft

Michigan State men’s basketball star Gabe Brown’s college career is over. Brown will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and attempt to turn pro, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Additionally, Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press has confirmed the news. Brown signed with agents Steve Haney and Pedro Power.

Brown, listed 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, will forgo his additional year of NCAA eligibility. The co-captain led the Spartans this season with 11.6 points per game and shot 42.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three-point range. He also made 89.4 percent of his free throws.

Brown earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s coaches, as well as Academic All-Big Ten recognition for the 2021-2022 campaign.

Brown played in 124 career games for the Spartans, with 57 starts. He finished his career averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He shot 43.5 percent overall from the floor, and 37.9 percent from behind the arc.

Haney and Power currently represent several NBA players, including Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors), Malik Beasley (Minnesota Timberwolves), Isaiah Todd (Washington Wizards) and others, according to Solari.

Whether or not Brown actually gets drafted is up in the air. He is currently projected to go in the second round or get signed as a priority undrafted free agent. He will be one of 20 college seniors playing in the NCAA Reese’s College All-Star Game. The event takes place on April 1 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during Final Four weekend.

Brown is the first Michigan State senior to announce his intentions for the 2022-2023 season. Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. still have yet to make public decisions regarding their future.