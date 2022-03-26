Gabby Elliott, the No. 42 ranked recruit in the ESPN top-100 rankings for the class of 2020, and a Detroit native, announced Friday on Twitter that she will be transferring to join the Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team next season.

The sophomore guard from Clemson earned ACC All-Freshman team honors in 2020-2021 before entering the transfer portal prior to the finish of the 2021-2022 season.

Elliott finished 18 games with double figures in scoring during her freshman season at Clemson, starting in all 25 games she played in and averaging 26.4 minutes per game. She earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors on Dec. 21, 2020 following wins over Florida State and Notre Dame and finished the season second on the team in scoring (13.6 points per game), third in rebounding (5.0 rebounds per game) and first in steals (32 steals total).

Over the course of her first season-and-a-half with Clemson, Elliott finished her career averaging 26.4 minutes per game with 12.2 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting from the field, including 31.3 percent from three-point range. She added 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Elliott Started in 10 games and played in 12 before entering the transfer portal back in late December following a 79-52 loss to North Carolina State (the Wolfpack just punched a ticket to the Elite Eight earlier on Saturday).

In high school back in Michigan, Elliott attended Detroit Edison High School where she was a teammate of current MSU freshman point guard DeeDee Hagemann. Elliott earned Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and Michigan Miss Basketball honors during her senior season.

Elliott’s brother, Greg, currently plays for the Marquette Golden Eagles and just completed a fifth year with the program. In his first two years in Milwaukee, Greg played with current Michigan State redshirt senior forward Joey Hauser, although both took redshirt seasons at different times.

Elliott should find a great fit in East Lansing with senior guard Nia Clouden departing for the WNBA along with great chemistry with her former high school teammate, Hagemann.