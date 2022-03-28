Michigan State walk-on forward Peter Nwoke enters transfer portal

After one season with the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball program, freshman walk-on forward Peter Nwoke is heading to the transfer portal, he announced on Monday.

Nwoke came to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s after he averaged 9.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during his senior year of high school. He did not appear in a game for the Spartans this season.

As MLive.com reported when Nwoke announced his move to Michigan State, he never played organized basketball until he moved to the United States as a freshman in high school. After four years at St. Mary’s, Nwoke was able to get himself ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the state of Michigan per PrepHoops.com.

Nwoke will have four years of eligibility remaining and his exit does not impact MSU’s scholarship count for next season. With the recent departures of Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr., the Spartans currently have two open spots they can fill for next season in the transfer portal. MSU is still awaiting a decision for the 2022-2023 season from redshirt senior Joey Hauser.

We wish Peter nothing but the best of luck in his search for his next program!