Michigan State hockey has added two new forwards, freshman Gavin Best (Richfield, Minnesota) and grad student Justin Jallen (St. Paul, Minnesota), to the Spartans’ 2022-2023 roster.

Best and Jallen are the newest MSU signees, joining Matt Basgall (Lake Forest, Illinois), Daniel Russell (Williamsburg, Michigan), and forward Tiernan Shoudy (St. Clair, Michigan).

Most recently competing in the NAHL, Best — listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds — had 19 goals and 33 assists this year for the Minnesota Magicians. He played three seasons in high school, earning All-Conference honors as a senior. He was the captain on his hockey team at Blake High School, as well as the golf team.

Jallen is smaller, at 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds, and is a grad student from Brown University. As a senior, Jallen earned second team All-Ivy honors. In 94 games, he had 27 goals and 15 assists. Like Best, Jallen also played golf in high school where he was captain and team MVP.

“Gavin and Justin will both add to our depth up front and scoring,” Michigan State head coach Danton Cole said, via msuspartans.com. ”Gavin uses his speed and smarts well to be an effective 200-foot player. Justin will join our program as a grad transfer from Brown, where he’s been among his team’s top scorers each year. Justin brings a veteran presence and will add leadership to our returning corps. We’re looking forward to having them join us this summer to prepare for next season. We’re excited about what we believe they can contribute to Spartan hockey and Michigan State University.”

Additionally, Michigan State may look to add a goaltender shortly as Drew DeRidder left the program last week to finish his final year at North Dakota.