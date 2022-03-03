The Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8) conclude a two-game road trip tonight in Columbus against the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7). The game marks the lone matchup during the regular season between the two programs this year. Ohio State fell to Nebraska Tuesday night in Columbus and at Maryland on Sunday.
The Spartans, meanwhile, got absolutely shellacked by hated rival Michigan on Tuesday night in pathetic fashion.
Last road game of the regular season TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/zdI3713keZ— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 3, 2022
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 139th meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 78-60.
- Ohio State leads the series in Columbus 40-25.
- MSU has won five of the last six meetings and 11 of the last 14.
- Tom Izzo is 33-17 in his career as head coach against Ohio State.
