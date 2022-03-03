The Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8) conclude a two-game road trip tonight in Columbus against the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7). The game marks the lone matchup during the regular season between the two programs this year. Ohio State fell to Nebraska Tuesday night in Columbus and at Maryland on Sunday.

The Spartans, meanwhile, got absolutely shellacked by hated rival Michigan on Tuesday night in pathetic fashion.

Series History

Today’s game marks the 139th meeting all-time between the two programs.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 78-60.

Ohio State leads the series in Columbus 40-25.

MSU has won five of the last six meetings and 11 of the last 14.

Tom Izzo is 33-17 in his career as head coach against Ohio State.

When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. CST

Where: The Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

TV: ESPN

Online Broadcast: ESPN website/WatchESPNApp

Announcers: Brian Custer (play-by-play), John Crispin (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 85 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), and Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

