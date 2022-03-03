Michigan State University to lift mask/vaccine requirements for athletic events

Michigan State University is lifting its mask and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for athletic events, beginning with the men’s basketball game versus the Maryland Terrapins at the Breslin Center on March 6.

For all campus events prior to March 6, masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event are still required. MSU originally put the proof of vaccination/negative test policy in place on Jan. 1, but will no longer require it as of March 6.

Masks had been required in campus buildings since 2020 and will no longer be mandatory except in in instructional settings (including in all classrooms, academic labs and shared research spaces) during course instruction and research activities. Also, please note, masks are still required on CATA buses (due to federal requirements) and in all health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations.

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced the change in policy on Thursday, citing public health guidelines from federal, state and local officials as the reasoning behind his decision.

Stanley also still “strongly” recommends masks for those who are unvaccinated, have COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to COVID-19 recently or are medically vulnerable. Masks are now, of course, optional for everybody who stills feels more comfortable wearing them on campus.

Keep in mind, Michigan State University faculty, staff and students are still required to be vaccinated and boosted (when eligible), unless exempt.

Stanley’s full message to the Michigan State community is below: