Michigan State University to lift mask/vaccine requirements for athletic events

Michigan State University is lifting its mask and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for athletic events, beginning with the men’s basketball game versus the Maryland Terrapins at the Breslin Center on March 6.
For all campus events prior to March 6, masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event are still required. MSU originally put the proof of vaccination/negative test policy in place on Jan. 1, but will no longer require it as of March 6.
Masks had been required in campus buildings since 2020 and will no longer be mandatory except in in instructional settings (including in all classrooms, academic labs and shared research spaces) during course instruction and research activities. Also, please note, masks are still required on CATA buses (due to federal requirements) and in all health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations.
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced the change in policy on Thursday, citing public health guidelines from federal, state and local officials as the reasoning behind his decision.
Stanley also still “strongly” recommends masks for those who are unvaccinated, have COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to COVID-19 recently or are medically vulnerable. Masks are now, of course, optional for everybody who stills feels more comfortable wearing them on campus.
Keep in mind, Michigan State University faculty, staff and students are still required to be vaccinated and boosted (when eligible), unless exempt.
Stanley’s full message to the Michigan State community is below:
Dear Spartans:
Following public health guidance from federal, state and local officials, beginning March 6 masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings on property owned or controlled by MSU. However, masks remain required in instructional settings (including in all classrooms, academic labs and shared research spaces) during course instruction and research activities. For all MSU athletic events, masks and vaccine verification no longer are required as of March 6 as well.
Notable exceptions where masks are still required include CATA buses, due to federal requirements, and in all health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations. In some additional settings, due to existing contracts or federal mandates, masks still may be required. Masks still are strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated, have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to the virus or are medically vulnerable. FAQs about the revisions to the face covering directive can be found at the Together We Will website.
It is important to remember that many in our Spartan community will choose to wear a mask for their protection. Some in our community also may ask you to wear a mask when you visit them due to special health concerns. As individuals make their personal decisions about health and safety, we should respect their decisions.
As a reminder, faculty, staff and students are required to be vaccinated and boosted or obtain an exemption and submit their information via MSU’s vaccine verification form. Employees who fail to submit their information once eligible for a booster will be referred to the appropriate disciplinary process; students who fail to do so will be prevented from enrolling in summer 2022 and fall 2022 classes. Visit the Together We Will website to find a vaccine provider.
Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust our directives as needed. Thank you, all, for doing your part to keep the Spartan community safe.
