Michigan State hockey’s Aiden Gallacher enters transfer portal

Michigan State men’s ice hockey defenseman Aiden Gallacher has entered the transfer portal, according to The State News.

Gallacher was one of Michigan State’s strongest returning defensemen with Dennis Cesana, Cole Krygier and Christian Krygier all likely moving on from the program after their respective senior seasons. Cesana signed a two-year AHL contract with the Florida Panthers’ AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Those players alone accounted for half of the Spartans’ starting defensemen this past season.

If Gallacher decides to leave, remaining defensemen on MSU’s roster are freshman David Gucciardi, sophomore Nash Nienhuis, sophomore Powell Connor, sophomore Cal Dybicz and incoming freshman Matt Basgall.

In two seasons with Michigan State, which includes 58 career games, Gallacher worked to achieve one goal and three assists for a total of four points. He also has a career plus/minus of minus-18.

Late last week, senior goaltender Drew DeRidder announced his intentions to transfer to North Dakota for his final year of eligibility. DeRidder said that helping his team win hockey games was a major concern.

Michigan State finished the 2021-2022 season with a 12-23-1 record. The Spartans finished in last place of the Big Ten standings with a conference mark of just 6-18.