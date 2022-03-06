The Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 10-9) host the Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12) for senior day at the Breslin Center this afternoon. The game marks the second meeting between the two teams this season with MSU defeating Maryland in College Park 65-63.
4:30 PM ET on CBS ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/otTtpmB7iT— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 6, 2022
Go Green!
Series History
- Today’s game marks the 19th meeting all-time between the two programs.
- Michigan State leads the all-time series 11-8.
- Maryland swept MSU last season, but the Spartans defeated Maryland in College Park last month and have won two of the last three in East Lansing.
- Tom Izzo is 10-8 in his career as head coach against Maryland.
