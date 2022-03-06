 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Men’s Basketball: Maryland at Michigan State Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Michigan State v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 10-9) host the Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12) for senior day at the Breslin Center this afternoon. The game marks the second meeting between the two teams this season with MSU defeating Maryland in College Park 65-63.

Series History

  • Today’s game marks the 19th meeting all-time between the two programs.
  • Michigan State leads the all-time series 11-8.
  • Maryland swept MSU last season, but the Spartans defeated Maryland in College Park last month and have won two of the last three in East Lansing.
  • Tom Izzo is 10-8 in his career as head coach against Maryland.

When: 4:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. CST

Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, Maryland

TV: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst)

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com
Play-by-play: Will Tieman
Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 134 (Sirius), Channel 195 (XM), Channel 957 (SiriusXM App)

