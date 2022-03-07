Washington State transfer offensive lineman Brian Greene pick Michigan State

Michigan State’s offensive line has gotten some help in the transfer portal season.

Brian Greene — a graduate transfer interior offensive lineman from Washington State — announced on Monday that he has committed to Michigan State.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior offensive lineman picked MSU over Virginia and Arizona State, where Greene also reportedly visited.

The former walk-on had a solid career at Washington State, making the All-PAC 12 honorable mention list after the 2020 season, and going into the 2021 season on the Rimington Award Watch List. However, he suffered an injury and started just six games, while appearing in seven total contests, this past season. Greene will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The addition means that MSU gets much-needed help in the interior as the departures of Kevin Jarvis, Matt Allen and AJ Arcuri, and likely Blake Bueter as well, will have to be filled. Tie in the fact that Matt Carrick is coming back from a major leg injury, and Greene’s commitment to pair with J.D. Duplain and Nick Samac on the inside is a big win for the staff.

Greene likely projects as a guard at Michigan State, but could also play center, which he primarily did at Washington State. Greene also saw reps at guard for the Cougars as well.

Michigan State now has eight transfer portal additions for the 2022 season. The full list can be read on The Only Colors’ transfer portal tracker.