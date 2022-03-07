SB Nation Reacts: How will Michigan State perform in the Big Ten Tournament?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

This Michigan State basketball season has been, well, a ride. From low expectations early to being ranked among the top-10 in the nation and now hoping to at least beat last year’s postseason experience.

The Big Ten Tournament starts this week with plenty still left to be decided for the Spartans. Michigan State comes into the conference tournament as the No. 7 seed and will face the Maryland Terrapins (No. 10 seed) on Thursday evening in Indianapolis. Nothing feels certain, so with the help of SB Nation Reacts, we are turning to you — the fans. Below are a handful of questions where you can let us know what you think about Michigan State’s immediate future.

In addition to how far you think Michigan State can go in the conference tournament, we want to know which player you think is most important if the Spartans are to make a run. Also, what seed will MSU then end up with in the NCAA Tournament? Or do the Spartans need a win to even make it that far?

