 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michigan State men’s basketball receives votes in this week’s Coaches Poll

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 06 Maryland at Michigan State Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans dropped out of the top-25 in the Coaches Poll this week after back-to-back road losses at Michigan and then No. 23 Ohio State. MSU is still receiving votes in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, but did not receive votes in this week’s Associated Press Poll.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Gonzaga (27 first place votes)
  2. Arizona (2 first place votes)
  3. Baylor (2 first place votes)
  4. Auburn (1 first place votes)
  5. Kentucky
  6. Kansas
  7. Duke
  8. Villanova
  9. Purdue Boilermakers
  10. Providence
  11. Tennessee
  12. Wisconsin Badgers
  13. UCLA
  14. Texas Tech
  15. Illinois Fighting Illini
  16. Arkansas
  17. Saint Mary’s
  18. Houston
  19. Murray State
  20. Connecticut
  21. USC
  22. Texas
  23. Iowa Hawkeyes
  24. Colorado State
  25. Ohio State Buckeyes

Schools that Dropped Out:

No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St.

Others Receiving Votes:

Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan State Spartans 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers Scarlet Knights 1; Iowa State 1

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...