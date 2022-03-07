The Michigan State Spartans dropped out of the top-25 in the Coaches Poll this week after back-to-back road losses at Michigan and then No. 23 Ohio State. MSU is still receiving votes in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, but did not receive votes in this week’s Associated Press Poll.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Full Coaches Poll Results:
- Gonzaga (27 first place votes)
- Arizona (2 first place votes)
- Baylor (2 first place votes)
- Auburn (1 first place votes)
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- Duke
- Villanova
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Providence
- Tennessee
- Wisconsin Badgers
- UCLA
- Texas Tech
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Arkansas
- Saint Mary’s
- Houston
- Murray State
- Connecticut
- USC
- Texas
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Colorado State
- Ohio State Buckeyes
Schools that Dropped Out:
No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St.
Others Receiving Votes:
Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan State Spartans 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers Scarlet Knights 1; Iowa State 1
