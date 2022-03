On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-26) PORTAL SZN FOREVERRRRRRR: Michigan State welcomes OL Brian Greene to East Lansing. Also we stack last year’s additions against this years.

We also talk Basketball I guess. OSU/UM recap.

COMMERCIAL

(28-FIN) BASKETBALL REGULAR SZN WRAP + BIG TEN TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: We are actually pretty positive!