Michigan State’s Nia Clouden declares for 2022 WNBA Draft

One of the most prolific scorers in the history of the Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team, senior guard Nia Clouden, is declaring for the 2022 WNBA Draft. Clouden departs East Lansing as the second-leading scorer in program history. She holds the women’s record and is tied for the MSU record for both the men’s and women’s programs for most points in a single game with her 50-point performance against Florida Gulf Coast earlier this season.

Hailing from the northern Baltimore suburb, Owings Mills, in Maryland, Clouden chose to forgo an extra year of eligibility she could have used to return next season as a result of COVID-19, and will instead depart the program for the professional ranks.

Clouden finished her final season at Michigan State averaging 20 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. She was hitting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point range. Clouden was also one of the best free-throw shooters in the NCAA this past season, hitting 88.5 percent from the line, good for No. 15 in the country. Clouden was also excellent at getting to the line, ranking No. 12 in free throw attempts with 192, and finishing No. 3 in free throws made with 170.

Clouden finished her career with 1,882 points. She averaged 16.1 points per game over her four seasons and 4.0 rebounds. Clouden also averaged 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals to go with 34.1 percent shooting from three-point range.

Finally, Clouden was named first-team All-Big Ten this season by both coaches and media, earning unanimous honors from the coaches. She became just the seventh women’s basketball player at MSU to earn All-Big Ten accolades all four years in East Lansing. She earned honorable mention as a freshman. Clouden earned second-team honors as a sophomore, and first-team accolades as a junior to mark four-straight years in East Lansing earning All-Big Ten honors.