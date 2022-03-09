Michigan State Football Recruiting News: Spartans add preferred walk-on Tyler Vroman

The Michigan State Spartans added to the program’s 2022 recruiting class on Sunday after picking up a preferred walk-on commitment from wide receiver Tyler Vroman.

Official commitment video! No better place to be than MSU football! Special teams, offense, or anything I play I will be making an impact! ⁦@AllenTrieu⁩ ⁦@CoachHawk_5⁩ ⁦@Coach_mtucker⁩ ⁦@MSU_Football⁩ ⁦@CoachGebhardt⁩ https://t.co/uhQ6rG8epQ — Tyler Vroman (@vroman_tyler) March 7, 2022

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Vroman played wide receiver and defensive back for West Michigan powerhouse Rockford High School. He is listed as a two-star with a rating of 79 on 247Sports, and is the 74th-ranked player in the state of Michigan. He had scholarship offers to Army and Air Force, and plenty of other suitors offering a preferred walk-on spot.

Vroman originally committed to Army this past August, but reopened his recruitment opportunities following the completion of his football season.

In a run dominant offense, Vroman totaled 22 receptions for 497 yards and six touchdowns during his first and only season with Rockford. He is an interesting prospect considering he did not play football in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and obligations to soccer. Previously, Vroman attended Lowell (Michigan) High School and only appeared in a few games on the varsity team as a sophomore.

Vroman has attended many MSU football camps for several years, initially as a kicker, seeking an opportunity to join the program.

Despite his commitment to Army, along with the offers from Air Force and FCS schools, Vroman kept in contact with the Spartan staff hoping to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for Michigan State. This past January, he was given the stage to impress the MSU coaches when he played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium. Vroman finished the game with three receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns and was named the Offensive Most Value Player for the game.

It is a tough row to hoe as a walk-on to see action on the field and to make an impact on the team — very few are able to earn a scholarship in the end. That said, Vroman’s size, self-reported 40 yard dash time of 4.41 seconds, and untapped potential make him a compelling non-scholarship prospect.