Michigan State baseball looks to ride momentum in road series against Evansville

The Michigan State Spartans are 2-1 in the last three games with wins against Illinois and Youngstown State, and a loss against Bowling Green. This weekend, MSU travels to Evansville, Indiana to take on the University of Evansville.

Both teams have only met three times prior to this weekend. Back in 2011, MSU won the first game of three, but lost the final two. This is also Evansville’s first home series since February against Dayton.

Last weekend, Michigan State took a 2-1 series loss against Illinois. In the first two games, played in a double-header at McLane Stadium in East Lansing, MSU was outscored 20-5. Sunday’s afternoon game was pushed to Champaign, Illinois after some winter weather worked its way through mid-Michigan.

In the series finale against the Illini, MSU ended up with a 5-3 victory. Redshirt freshman Bryan Broecker hit his first home run with the Spartans and junior pitcher Conner Tomasic was excellent in his first start of the season. Tomasic went 4.2 innings and struck out six batters.

“It’s definitely exciting to hit my first home run as a Spartan, especially in my home state, so it was a lot of fun,” Broecker said following the game, via msuspartans.com. “I’m just glad it came at time to help us win this ballgame. I’m glad that I could do anything to help our team win.”

Freshman pitcher Ryan Sczcepaniak took the loss on Tuesday, as Bowling Green managed to rout Michigan State to the tune of 12-3 final score.

The very next day, Michigan State had some fun, as the Spartans defeated Youngstown State 12-5. Freshman pitcher Aidan Arbaugh took a no decision in his first collegiate start. He pitched two innings and allowed three runs.

Michigan State’s bats were alive, though, as there were 14 hits on MSU’s side, with 12 of those converting into runs.

The Spartans will look to carry that momentum into this weekend’s series against Evansville. The Purple Aces’ 22 double-plays on the season ranks at No. 15 in college baseball.

Being in the Missouri Valley Conference, all games against Evansville this weekend will stream on ESPN+. Friday’s game will start at 7:05 p.m, Saturday’s first pitch is at 3 p.m and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m. All times are Eastern.

It’s also Michigan State’s last games before taking on the Oakland Athletics’ High-A affiliate, the Lansing Lugnuts, at Jackson Field for the return of the Crosstown Showdown.