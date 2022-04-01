Former Michigan State walk-on Davis Smith to enter transfer portal

The second Michigan State men’s basketball player of the week has announced intentions to dive into the transfer portal.

Sophomore guard Davis Smith announced on Twitter that he will be searching for a new program after two years in East Lansing.

Smith is, of course, the son of Michigan State legend Steve Smith. He joined the MSU program as a freshman walk-on during the 2020-2021 season.

Smith — who was put on scholarship for the 2021-2022 season — played a total of 19 games for Michigan State, including 12 games this past season. While his playing time was limited to late-game situations when the lead or deficit was in double-figures, he did grab a rebound against Iowa and dished out an assist against Penn State. On the season, the 6-foot guard logged 20 minutes of game action.

This news comes just days after fellow walk-on Peter Nwoke announced he will be entering the transfer portal as well. Seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. also plan to leave the program, forgoing their extra available year of eligibility offered from the COVID-impacted 2020-2021 season, and will pursue the NBA Draft. Freshman shooting guard Max Christie will also enter his name into the NBA Draft process, but will retain his college eligibility.