Cassius Winston left Michigan State University as one of the most accomplished point guards in the history of the men’s basketball program, and one of the most beloved players by fans. However, his time as a Spartan ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament that season.

The cancelations did not allow a potential championship run for a Michigan State team, led by a senior Winston, that looked more than ready to bring head coach Tom Izzo his second national championship. Winston, Xavier Tillman Sr. and other Spartans did not get to say a proper “goodbye” to MSU fans.

Now, a couple years after he left, Winston would like the chance to reconnect with Michigan State fans through REVEL Moments — “A live, virtual platform where athletes share stories, relive moments and engage with their biggest fans,” according to its Twitter bio.

The free virtual event takes place on April 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the REVEL Moments platform. It is expected to last 45 to 60 minutes and will give MSU fans the opportunity to speak with and catch up with Winston.

Dear Spartan Family,



I miss you. Let's get together and reconnect as I never really got a chance to say goodbye when our season ended abruptly in 2020.



Live on @revelmoments

April 19, 7pm ET

RSVP at :https://t.co/lfNWFtCGfP



Space limited.



Excited to catch up,



Cassius — Cassius Winston (@cassiuswinston) April 13, 2022

Winston holds the all-time record for career assists, not only at Michigan State, but in the history of the Big Ten Conference (breaking the record at 817 and eventually finishing his career at 890). He was also a two-time All-American selection, 2018-2019 Big Ten Player of the Year, three-time All-Big Ten honoree (two-time first-team), 2019 Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, named to the Big Ten All-Decade team and a three-time Big Ten champion, among other accolades.

After playing in 139 total games, with 108 starts, Winston finished his career averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 43 percent from three-point range and 84.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Winston, who helped lead Michigan State to a Final Four appearance in 2019, was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft (No. 53 overall) and immediately traded to the Washington Wizards. He is currently on a two-way contract with the Wizards and the G League’s Capital City Go-Go. He appeared in 22 games for Washington as a rookie, and then in seven games during the 2021-2022 season.

Those interested in attending the virtual event can sign up here. Availability is expected to be “limited.”