Michigan State baseball prepares for home series this weekend against Michigan

The Michigan State baseball squad will host the Michigan Wolverines this weekend.

The Spartans have been very average as of late. Over the weekend, MSU took a series loss to Ohio State in Columbus, losing Saturday’s game along with game two of Sunday’s double-header.

On Saturday, Michigan State pitching gave up 20 total hits. 13 of those hits were converted into runs. Harrison Cook couldn’t get out of the third inning as he allowed seven runs in two innings. His ERA has moved into worst on MSU’s rotation at 9.85.

Michigan State’s bullpen was clutch in game one of Sunday’s double-header. After Nick Powers left the mound following the fifth inning, MSU was in an 8-2 hole. Freshman Ryan Szczepaniak was awarded the win, throwing two innings of one-hit ball. Closer Kyle Bischoff hammered down his sixth save of the season.

The Spartans’ bats woke up in the eighth inning as they mounted a five-run comeback on the heels of hits from Dillon Kark, Jack Frank and Peter Ahn.

MSU’s Wyatt Rush took the loss in the second game of the double-header, allowing two earned runs in relief on Sunday. Ohio State’s Griffan Smith was awarded the win, pitching 5.1 relief innings.

After Michigan State’s Tuesday game against Eastern Michigan was postponed due to a scheduling conflict, the Spartans took on the Western Michigan Broncos on Wednesday. A massive seven-run first inning was all WMU needed to take down MSU.

Cook took the loss, allowing seven runs, although one that scored reached by an error from Kark. It was the first of two errors he made during the game. Each of Western Michigan’s nine starting batters had at least five plate appearances in the victory, as the Broncos won 18-7.

Michigan State is now 13-16 overall this season 2-4 in Big Ten play. The Spartans will host the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. UM is 17-15 on the season and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

Friday’s game, the Capital Clash, will be played at Jackson Field in Lansing (home of the Lugnuts). First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on ESPNU.

Saturday and Sunday’s games will be at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. First pitch on Saturday is at 4:05 p.m., following Michigan State football’s spring football game, and Sunday’s game begins at 1:05 p.m.