Michigan State’s Morgan Beadlescomb shatters own 5000m school record

Michigan State Spartans track athlete Morgan Beadlescomb shattered his own school record last night in the 5,000 meters (5000m) run at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California. It also marks the ninth-best 5,000 meters time in NCAA History.

Going in the MSU and NCAA record books again...



Morgan Beadlescomb posts a 13:17.16 time in the 5000m Invite at the Bryan Clay Invitational, resetting his own program record and putting himself 9th in NCAA outdoor history.#GoGreen #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/hjnlfteCI4 — MSU Track & Field/XC (@MSU_TFXC) April 15, 2022

Beadlescomb competed last night in the first heat of the 5000m invite, placing second to Washington’s Brian Fay. Fay finished just ahead of Beadlescomb, crossing the line with a 13:16.52 time, good for sixth best in NCAA all-time record, while Beadlescomb finished in 13:17.16, good for ninth all-time in collegiate history and fastest ever by a MSU athlete.

Beadlescomb’s time shatters the previous Michigan State record in the 5000m by four seconds, set last year at the NCAA Outdoor Championships by Beadlescomb himself with his 13:21.40 finish time. It is also the second time in the past three months he has earned a spot in the top-10 records for NCAA history. On Feb. 11 at the Windy City Invite’s Magnificent Mile the Michigan State redshirt junior ran the fourth-fastest time in the indoor mile in collegiate history, finishing with a 3:52.03 posted time.

The rest of the Michigan State track and field program is currently competing today and tomorrow at the Louisville Invitational, April 15-16, in Louisville, Kentucky.