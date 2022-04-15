Michigan State’s Skyla Schulte earns All-American honors

The historic freshman season for Michigan State gymnastics stand out Skyla Schulte continued on Thursday as she competed individually at the NCAA Championships, with Schulte earning All-American honors on the beam thanks to her top-10 finish in the event.

With her top-ten finish in the NCAA Championship Semifinals, Skyla Schulte is an All-American!!!



Schulte is just the THIRD Spartan all-time to be named All-American and the first in program history on beam. GO GREEN! pic.twitter.com/4xjzizVp4H — MSU Gymnastics (@MSU_Gymnastics) April 15, 2022

Schulte is just the third Spartan gymnast to earn All-American honors, joining Pam Steckroat (1977 and 1978) and Wendy Minch (1995). Steckroat and Minch were both named All-Americans on the bars, while Schulte became the first Spartan to receive the honors on the beam.

Competing in the first semifinal session on Thursday, Schulte posted a score of 9.9125 on the beam. That score would earn her a tie for seventh and second-team All-America honors.

Skyla with a beam routine at the Championships to earn a score of 9.9125!! pic.twitter.com/PBcV1qBmu5 — MSU Gymnastics (@MSU_Gymnastics) April 14, 2022

Schulte’s freshman season has been one to remember, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, joining Michelle Ingalls (1988) and Victoria Iakounina (2004) as the only Spartans to receive the award. Schulte’s stellar season greatly helped the team on its way to MSU’s first NCAA regional since 2016 and a top-10 finish in the final season rankings.

The squad wrapped up the season with their highest Road to Nationals ranking in program history pic.twitter.com/wMFX3DU2aG — MSU Gymnastics (@MSU_Gymnastics) April 8, 2022

With Schulte and other young talent leading the way, the future looks bright for the Spartans as the gymnastics team enters the 2022 offseason.