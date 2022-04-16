Michigan State Football: Spring Game Thread

Michigan State Spartans Spring Game

TOMORROW

See you at the Woodshed pic.twitter.com/ajHA6WkPvX — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 15, 2022

Date: Saturday, April 16

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. EDT

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV/Web/Mobile: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports App

RADIO: TCF BANK SPARTAN MEDIA NETWORK

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 372 (Sirius/XM)

Location: East Lansing, MI

Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Surface: Natural grass

This year’s spring “game” is a 15-period practice featuring individual and group drills during the first half and live scrimmage periods during the second half.

More information for tomorrows events here: https://t.co/LyLMibUbF3 pic.twitter.com/noS5Zch2Ay — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 15, 2022

Admission is free and the stadium gates (Gates B, C, D, G, J, K) will open at 12:30 p.m. Parking is free on campus (Lots 79, 63, 67, 126, Ramp 7; Lot 62 has been reserved for accessible parking).

The Spartan baseball team will be hosting Michigan at McLane Stadium at 4:05 p.m. Tickets are available from $3-$5.

Here are a few storylines to watch for during the spring game.