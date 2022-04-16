 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State Football: Spring Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Pitt v Michigan State Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan State Spartans Spring Game

Date: Saturday, April 16

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. EDT

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV/Web/Mobile: Big Ten Network/Fox Sports App

RADIO: TCF BANK SPARTAN MEDIA NETWORK

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 372 (Sirius/XM)

Location: East Lansing, MI

Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Surface: Natural grass

This year’s spring “game” is a 15-period practice featuring individual and group drills during the first half and live scrimmage periods during the second half.

Admission is free and the stadium gates (Gates B, C, D, G, J, K) will open at 12:30 p.m. Parking is free on campus (Lots 79, 63, 67, 126, Ramp 7; Lot 62 has been reserved for accessible parking).

The Spartan baseball team will be hosting Michigan at McLane Stadium at 4:05 p.m. Tickets are available from $3-$5.

Here are a few storylines to watch for during the spring game.

