Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III

The Michigan State football program hosted over 40 prospects during the Spartans’ spring game on Saturday, and a few of those recruits could commit to MSU rather quickly following the event.

In fact, the Spartans have already landed a commitment from a priority target in the secondary, as three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans on Sunday.

Pleasant, listed at 6-foot-even and 175 pounds, actually visited Michigan State the week before the spring game on April 9. But head coach Mel Tucker and the coaching staff obviously were able to convince him to commit to the Spartans then.

Coming out of Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Florida, Pleasant is listed as the No. 61 cornerback, No. 105 player in the state of Florida and No. 701 player in the 2023 class overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Go Green pic.twitter.com/DZLRsy50be — Eddie Pleasant III ⭐️ (@EddiePleasant3) April 11, 2022

In addition to Michigan State, Pleasant had scholarship offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Penn State, Iowa, Cincinnati, Utah, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, South Florida and several others.

Michigan State originally offered Pleasant in late January. His recruitment was led by defensive line coach Marco Coleman and secondary coach Harlon Barnett. Pleasant will play either cornerback or nickelback in MSU’s defense.

Pleasant becomes the sixth member currently committed to MSU’s 2023 class, and he is the first member of the defensive backfield in the group. Pleasant joins four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, three-star interior Johnathan Slack and three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson.

The spring game weekend seemed to have gone well for Michigan State on the recruiting trail, and the momentum of the program continues its upward trajectory on the national scene. More commitments are expected to come in for the Spartans in the coming weeks. Be sure to keep up to date with The Only Colors for the latest news on that front.