Report: Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren withdraws from transfer portal

Michigan State redshirt senior linebacker Ben VanSumeren has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, and will remain with MSU for the 2022 season, according to Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press.

VanSumeren originally entered the portal on March 14, but in a unique situation, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker allowed the linebacker to remain with the team throughout spring practice. VanSumeren was an active participant in Michigan State’s spring game on April 16.

Interestingly, VanSumeren isn’t the first linebacker this offseason to initially enter the portal and then return to Michigan State. Sophomore linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote withdrew his name from the portal on Feb. 1 after entering it in January. Keeping both players on the roster is big for Michigan State’s depth and rotation in the middle of the defense.

Still, the linebacker room is crowded. VanSumeren and Gaoteote will battle for reps with redshirt sophomore Cal Haladay, senior Quavaris Crouch (who has been “out” this spring), UNLV transfer senior Jacoby Windmon, Mississippi State transfer fifth-year senior Aaron Brule, junior Darius Snow, who has been learning the linebacker spot throughout spring, and others.

After transferring in from Michigan for the 2021 season, VanSumeren played 122 defensive snaps at linebacker and 133 snaps on special teams for the Spartans. He appeared in all 13 games for MSU last season, and recorded 12 total tackles.

Ben’s brother, Alex VanSumeren, was a four-star defensive lineman in the 2022 class and is currently an early enrollee true freshman for Michigan State. Alex did not appear in the spring game.