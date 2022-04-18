Michigan State running back Donovan Eaglin enters transfer portal

As spring practice comes to a close, the transfer portal will be seeing another wave of players entering its waters.

The first Michigan State Spartan post-spring game to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal is redshirt sophomore running back Donovan Eaglin. With a crowded running back room at MSU, Eaglin is set to find a program where he can be atop of the pecking order for carries.

This news comes after Saturday’s spring game where Eaglin did not suit up.

As it stands now, transfer running backs Jarek Broussard (Colorado, will arrive in the summer) and Jalen Berger (Wisconsin) are the presumed top dogs on the running back depth chart. Sophomore Davion Primm has also gotten some love from the staff, and with experienced returners in Jordan Simmons, Harold Joiner III and Elijah Collins ahead of Eaglin, too, it would be very difficult to carve out a role this season.

Last season, Eaglin played in all 13 games, primarily on special teams (74 snaps played there). However, he did get six carries against Youngstown State last season and racked up 33 yards — including a longest run of 14 yards.

Eaglin will have three years of eligibility remaining for his college career.

Earlier on Monday, redshirt senior linebacker Ben VanSumeren withdrew his name from the transfer portal and now intends to remain on Michigan State’s 2022 roster.

To keep up with all transfer portal activity, both in and out of the MSU’s football program, click here.